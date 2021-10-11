Tanzania sets aside 157 mln USD for climate change mitigation

DAR ES SALAAM – The government of Tanzania has set aside 362 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 157 million U.S. dollars) in the 2021/2022 financial year for reducing effects of climate change, including mitigation and adaptation, an official said Monday.

Selemani Jafo, the minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office responsible for Union Affairs and Environment, said the climate change mitigation projects included construction of walls along the Indian Ocean to reduce erosion caused by sea level rise.

Jafo told a press conference ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to be held in the Scottish city of Glasgow that Tanzania will submit seven agenda at the COP26, including a call for the international community to honour agreements on mitigation efforts.

Jafo said Tanzania will also urge the international community to encourage countries affected by climate change to protect and restore ecosystems, put warning systems in place and make infrastructure and agriculture more resilient to avoid loss of homes, livelihoods and lives.