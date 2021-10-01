Zee5 stars in Sheheryar, Sanam, Ahsan, Sarwat, and Osman for upcoming web series

The infamous video streaming site of India Zee5 is coming up with big names of Pakistani show business in one more exciting web series which is presently under production.

The series stars cast featuring A-list stars like Sheheryar Munawar, Ahsan Khan, Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, and Osman Khalid Butt.

According to the reports , it will be a compilation series, with a new and different story being narrated in every episode.

This will be the first time all of them, except Sarwat Gilani, will be featured in a web series.

The Chupke Chupke star Osama shared a picture with his co-star from the sets of the series.

Whereas one of Pakistan’s most loved actors, Fawad Khan, will supposedly make an appearance in this series.

Indian producer Shailja Kejriwal, who has formerly produced other Pakistani web series on ZEE5, shared a picture of Fawad Khan on Instagram with the caption, “FINALLY! ‘Zindagi’ safal!.”

A netizen commented asking the producer Mehreen Jabbar on her insta post: “Ma’am are Sanam and Fawad working together on this project?” To which she answered with an emoji hinting at it being a secret.

For the time being, fans are optimistic to see the Zindagi Gulzar Hai pair working together on screens again.