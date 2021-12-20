SAL expansion project launched; annual cargo handling capacity to reach 1.1 million tonnes
JEDDAH: Saudi Transport and Logistics Minister Saleh Al-Jasser has inaugurated the first phase of the Saudi Logistics Services’ Jeddah station extension at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Arab News reported.
The project will boost the annual capacity of the company, which is a member of the Saudi Arabian Airline Corp, to 1.1 million tonnes.
Equipped with world-class security, the 40,000 sq. meter center offers modern cargo facilities and import and export services, medical and food cold chain services, and handling of dangerous cargo.
SAL board Chairman Fawaz Al-Fawaz said the project is in line with the kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to transform the country into a global logistics hub.
The company provides comprehensive cargo chain support and solutions for multiple airlines.
SAL acting CEO Hesham Alhussayen said the extension will help further improve the existing ground handling operations of the company.
Also Read
Read More
Crypto mining hardware is in high demand in Russia despite high prices
RIYADH: Russian online retailers have registered a growing demand for new and...
Egypt to build $20k electric vehicle in collaboration with Chinese firm
RIYADH: Egypt has ordered a state-owned company to work with a Chinese...
International banks in UAE to switch to Monday to Friday work week
DUBAI: Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase and Co and Societe Generale SA...
Saudi food platform sets IPO at $226/share
RIYADH: Saudi online food delivery platform Jahez International Co, announced its initial...
Boeing wants to build its next airplane in ‘metaverse’
In Boeing Co’s factory of the future, immersive 3-D engineering designs will...