Traffic plan for Karachi today amid PM Imran Khan’s visit, protest in Saddar

KARACHI: The Karachi traffic police on Friday issued a traffic plan for today amid Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to inaugurate the Green Line BRT project and a protest against inflation near Empress Market in Saddar.

A city traffic police spokesperson, in a statement, said that the traffic from the following locations will be diverted to alternative roads. Therefore, the public is urged to use alternative routes.

The route details for traffic on different roads are as under.

Gurumandar

Traffic coming from Jail Road and Tin Hatti will be diverted to Lasbela Chowk and Soldier Bazaar.

Society signals

Traffic coming from Shahrah-i-Quaideen will be diverted to Ayesha Aziz and PP Chowrangi.

Capri signal

Traffic coming from MA Jinnah Road Tibet Chowk will be diverted to Soldier Bazaar. In addition, no one-way vehicle will be allowed to go towards the Numaish from Taj Medical Complex Service Road.

Soldier Bazaar 3 signal

Traffic coming from Soldier Bazaar and Gurmunder will not be allowed to go towards the Numaish. The general public is requested to use Soldier Bazaar Bahadur Yar Jang Road.

Preedi signal

Traffic coming from Regal and Lucky Star will be diverted to Frere Chowk Naz Plaza.

Karachi traffic police spokesperson has pleaded with the general public to follow the instructions of the traffic police to avoid any inconvenience and trouble to the public and for any trouble or guidance call the traffic police helpline 1915.

“Our staff will always be there to help and guide you,” the Karachi traffic police spokesperson assured in the statement.