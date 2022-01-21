2680-km fencing along Pak-Afghan border completed, Senate told

An army soldier stands guard along the newly fenced part of the Pak-Afghan border. Image: AFP/File

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that fencing on 2680 kilometres of the area along the Pak-Afghan border had been completed, while the remaining 21 kilometres would be completed soon.

Speaking on a point of order in the Senate on Friday, he said that the government was also trying to complete fencing on 200 kilometres remaining areas across the Pak-Iran border, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said that for durable peace, we were engaged with TTP on different issues when the police constables of the Shaheen Squad were attacked in Islamabad.

Condemning the Lahore blast, he said the investigation into the incident is underway, and no one will be allowed to spoil the peace of the country.

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said that the government had started multiple initiatives to tackle stunting and child and mother related issues in the country.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour in the Senate on Friday, she said Ehsaas Development Centres would be opened in every district of the country by June this year.

She said that so far, 50 centres had been opened in 15 districts.

Nishtar said on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a comprehensive Nutrition PC-1 for the entire country, including the Federal areas with the title “tackling malnutrition induced Stunting in Pakistan” had also been prepared.

Three ordinances were also laid before the house, including “the National Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority Ordinance, 2021”, “the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance 2021” and the Pakistan Nursing Council (Emergency Management) Ordinance, 2021”.

The Senate will meet again on Monday at 2:30 pm.