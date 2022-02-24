Pakistan wants enhanced bilateral cooperation with US: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan wants to further enhance bilateral cooperation with the United States (US) in various fields, particularly in the areas of trade and economy.

The president was talking to the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to US, Sardar Masood Khan, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. He felicitated Khan on his appointment as ambassador of Pakistan to the US and expressed the hope that he would play his role in improving bilateral relationships with the US.

He said the Information Technology (IT) sector of the country has immense potential and foreign investors need to capitalise upon the investment-friendly environment of the country and invest in Pakistan’s IT sector.

Alvi stated that as the government is focusing on the geo-economics, there is a need to explore further areas of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade and Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) from US.

The president said Pakistani diaspora in America has the potential to serve as a bridge to increase bilateral economic and commercial relations, in addition to investing in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy, particularly the IT sector.

