Unisame proposes linking SMEs with government departments

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has proposed to set up an SME Liaison Committee (SME-LC) for linking the small to medium sized entrepreneurs sector with the government, a statement said.

Unisame President Zulfikar Thaver proposed to the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) under the Ministry of Industries and Production (MOI&P) to set up an SME-LC to act as a liaison between the SMEs and the various government departments and agencies on the pattern of Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

Thaver said that the aim and object of the SME-LC would be to fill the trust and communication gap between the entrepreneurs and the government and to properly educate the SMEs about their duties and responsibilities against their rights.

The SME-LC would play a twin role to ensure that the rights are not denied to the SMEs and to ensure that the entrepreneurs fulfill their obligations, duties and responsibilities honestly, he added.

Thaver said that the SMEs are facing rough treatment at the hands of several agencies who behave like policemen rather than friendly regulators and monitoring agents.

The SME-LC has become a necessity in the view of the tough prevailing style of the officers which has damaged the growth of the SMEs who are hesitant to expand or modernise their enterprises.

It is a time consuming process for the SMEs to learn about various acts, rules and regulations and be aware of their timely fulfillment.

In case of missing out on any of these rules and regulations by the SMEs, they are subjected to not only penalties but are compelled at times by corrupt officers to pay bribes even when the law simply states that a warning is sufficient, Thaver informed.

In some cases the mistake can even be condoned but the SMEs have to suffer at the hands of such officers, he said, adding that the SME-LC could play its role effectively by shielding the entrepreneurs.

Likewise the SME-LC could prevent disregard of law, rules and regulations and also inculcate respect for honest officers and appreciate their sense of duties and responsibilities, Thaver said.

The SME-LC could also arrange and manage collective guards and watchmen in the industrial areas and arrange gated security measures.

He said that the SME-LC could engage in various taxation, duties, levies, renewals, monthly, quarterly and annual returns and safety measures and maintaining conducive environments.

The Unisame Council suggested to house the SME-LC in Smeda offices and the SME-LC to be run jointly with Smeda, Unisame and SME the chambers of commerce and industries.