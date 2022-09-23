Neha Dhupia says it was ’emotional’ playing a new mom struggling
Neha Dhupia recently discussed how it affected her acting as a mother...
She was therefore questioned in the interview about whether or not she counsels such perfection in real life.
According to Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, Mehr and Guriq will be raised with the freedom to choose their own paths and pursue their dreams.
Neha Dhupia said: “Why do we do things that are perfect? We wanna make sure we are happy! I don’t think happiness lies your report cards, or the grades. Happiness lies in just being good, doing good, having a great value system.”
“That’s the value system we want to give our children as well. Being able to have the freedom to make a choice, to dream, and then follow that dream. And that what we’re raising our children with. Both Angad and I are not the finest when it comes to diving into books and academic. But we’re most definitely a clear example of living our dreams. If our children get to have the privilege of the latter, we’re totally okay with that, added the De Dana Dan actress.”
She stated, in reference to her role in Good Morning. “I went into playing this character soon after giving birth to Guriq. So I was feeling a lot more emotional and full-up at that point.”
According to reports, Good Morning is now available on Amazon MiniTV without charge.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.