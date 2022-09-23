Neha Dhupia says, “I don’t think happiness lies in your report card or grades.”

In a recent interview for her short film Good Morning, Neha Dhupia discusses how she manages her life with her two children

She also discusses what parenting philosophy she and Angad Bedi share for their children, son Guriq and daughter Mehr.

Neha is seen telling her daughter to “Strive for Perfection” in the movie trailer.

Advertisement

She was therefore questioned in the interview about whether or not she counsels such perfection in real life.

According to Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, Mehr and Guriq will be raised with the freedom to choose their own paths and pursue their dreams.

Also Read Neha Dhupia says it was ’emotional’ playing a new mom struggling Neha Dhupia recently discussed how it affected her acting as a mother...

Neha Dhupia said: “Why do we do things that are perfect? We wanna make sure we are happy! I don’t think happiness lies your report cards, or the grades. Happiness lies in just being good, doing good, having a great value system.”

“That’s the value system we want to give our children as well. Being able to have the freedom to make a choice, to dream, and then follow that dream. And that what we’re raising our children with. Both Angad and I are not the finest when it comes to diving into books and academic. But we’re most definitely a clear example of living our dreams. If our children get to have the privilege of the latter, we’re totally okay with that, added the De Dana Dan actress.”

Also Read Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi blessed with a baby boy Bollywood actress and host Neha Dhupia, who usually remains under headlines due...

Advertisement

She stated, in reference to her role in Good Morning. “I went into playing this character soon after giving birth to Guriq. So I was feeling a lot more emotional and full-up at that point.”

According to reports, Good Morning is now available on Amazon MiniTV without charge.