Bride Runs Away With Jewellery, Cash; Calls Up Groom in Kanpur

Groom runs away from wedding ceremony after seeing the bride, watch viral video
The groom refused to marry as soon as he saw the bride...
In yet another weird story from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a newlywed bride fled her in-laws’ home with all of the cash and jewelry, along with other belongings, just one day after the wedding. Later, the newlywed woman called her husband-to-be to request that he stop contacting her.
“I do not love you and do not call me now,” she said curtly and snapped the phone, police said. The police are currently looking into the situation after the husband filed a complaint.
Then they took him to Gaya, Bihar, where they arranged for his marriage to Ruchi. On September 30, after receiving the cash, both men drove him to a hotel where they showed him a picture of the girl. The ceremony for the marriage took place at a Gaya temple the following day, on October 1. He and his wife visited the village following the wedding. “On October 4, when he woke up, his wife was missing from the house along with cash worth Rs 30,000 kept in a box and the jewellery and clothes offered to her at the wedding,” he stated in his complaint.
According to Station House Officer Jagdish Pandey, the situation is being looked into, and both the accused woman and the accused men will be taken into custody shortly.
Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.