Bride Runs Away With Jewellery, Cash; Calls Up Groom in Kanpur

In yet another weird story from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a newlywed bride fled her in-laws’ home with all of the cash and jewelry, along with other belongings, just one day after the wedding. Later, the newlywed woman called her husband-to-be to request that he stop contacting her.

“I do not love you and do not call me now,” she said curtly and snapped the phone, police said. The police are currently looking into the situation after the husband filed a complaint.

Although the crime happened on October 4, it was only discovered on Saturday night when a report was made to the Bilhaur police station in the Kanpur district. Arvind, a citizen of Jadepur village, allegedly complained to the police that two guys from Taktauli village had wanted Rs 70,000 from him for “arranging his marriage.”

Then they took him to Gaya, Bihar, where they arranged for his marriage to Ruchi. On September 30, after receiving the cash, both men drove him to a hotel where they showed him a picture of the girl. The ceremony for the marriage took place at a Gaya temple the following day, on October 1. He and his wife visited the village following the wedding. “On October 4, when he woke up, his wife was missing from the house along with cash worth Rs 30,000 kept in a box and the jewellery and clothes offered to her at the wedding,” he stated in his complaint.

According to Station House Officer Jagdish Pandey, the situation is being looked into, and both the accused woman and the accused men will be taken into custody shortly.