Netizens React To Last Episode Of ‘Meray Hi Rehna’

“Meray Hi Rehna” is a drama serial which captivated viewers for a long time. The drama’s cast includes Shahroz Sabzwari, Kiran Haq, Syed Jibran, Areej Mohyudin, Arooba Mirza, Babar Ali, Faizan Sheikh, Subhan Awan, Nida Mumtaz, Parveen Akbar, and Hira Umer. The narrative revolves around two brothers, Junaid and Asad, married to two sisters, Beena and Ruhi. The storyline portrays how the couples’ harmonious relationships are endangered by familial malevolence. Written by Mamoona Aziz and directed by Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi.

Today marked the airing of the final episode of “Meray Hi Rehna,” much to the delight of fans who embraced the drama’s happy ending. Praise was directed towards the performances of Syed Jibran, Kiran Haq, Shahroz Sabzwari, Arij Mohyudin, and all other characters. Viewers appreciated the comprehensive wrap-up given to the characters, noting that, unlike typical negative character resolutions that involve rehabilitation centres or jail, this drama uniquely ended on a positive note. The drama was further applauded for not resorting to character deaths, a common trope in Pakistani dramas’ conclusions. Fans commended the drama for maintaining decency and concluding without unnecessary prolongation.

Numerous admirers highlighted the drama’s daily presentation of unique scenarios, which ultimately contributed to its satisfactory ending. One fan extended congratulations to the team for delivering a respectable show. The final scene of the drama garnered widespread appreciation among fans, as evidenced by the following comments:

