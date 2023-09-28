Herd of sheep eats 100 kg of marijuana

The sheep munched on a sizable supply of medical marijuana

The sheep were acting suspiciously when their shepherd discovered them.

A flock of sheep outside the Greek town of Almyros in the Thessaly region recently gobbled about 100 kg of marijuana produced inside a greenhouse. Following the aftermath of Storm Daniel, which impacted Greece, Libya, Turkey, and Bulgaria, the sheep were seeking safety from flooding.

The sheep munched on a sizable supply of medical marijuana that was growing inside the greenhouse. The sheep were acting suspiciously when their shepherd subsequently discovered them.

He told the media, “I don’t know if it’s for laughing or crying. We had the heatwave, and we lost a lot of production. We had the floods, we lost almost everything. And now this… The herd entered the greenhouse and ate what was left. I don’t know what to say, honestly.” According to Yannis Bourounis, the owner of the farm, “They found green stuff to eat” and “jumping higher than goats, which never happens,” according to a local radio producer.

Greece has legalized the use of cannabis for medical purposes since 2017. The nation opened its first-ever medical cannabis producing facility in 2023. According to the media site, the production of cannabis for medical purposes has provided the nation with much-needed economic opportunities. Before it was became illegal to possess cannabis in 1936, the county had farmed and exported it.

The prescription of medicinal cannabis is already allowed in a number of nations, including Britain, Germany, Italy, and Denmark. Canada is the second nation in the world, after Uruguay, to fully legalize marijuana, ending a 90-year taboo.

