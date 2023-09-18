Jamal Shah Reveals The Reason Behind His Divorce With Faryal Gohar

Jamal Shah is known for his contributions to Pakistan entertainment industry.

Jamal is earning acclaim for his role in drama series “Tere Ishq Ke Naam.”

He openly discussed the reasons behind his divorce from Faryal Gohar.

Jamal Shah is a multi-talented artist from Pakistan, renowned for his contributions to television, film, painting, sculpture, and music. Hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he possesses proficiency in multiple languages, including Urdu, Pashto, English, and Punjabi. Currently, he is captivating audiences with his role as Hiba Bukhari’s father in the drama series “Tere Ishq Ke Naam,” receiving accolades for his stellar performance. Jamal Shah is presently married to Amna Shah, and together, they have lovely children from their union.

Recently, Jamal Shah appeared on a show hosted by Farooq Paracha, where he candidly disclosed the underlying cause of his divorce from Faryal Gohar. He candidly admitted to his laid-back, lazy, and impractical nature, which contrasted sharply with Faryal Gohar’s meticulous, practical, and disciplined personality. This fundamental difference in their approaches to life might have contributed to their divorce.

In his own words, Jamal Shah explained, “I used to be quite laid-back; for instance, if a light bulb was fused, I wouldn’t bother to replace it. However, Faryal was very particular about such matters; she was an organized individual. Perhaps, this disparity in our dispositions was the root cause, although we shared similar ideologies and thoughts. I genuinely wish her all the best.”

