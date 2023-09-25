Royal College of Physicians elects Prof Raza Shah as honorary fellow

He is working in area of Nanomedicine and Supramolecular Chemistry.

He authored six books (Elsevier) and also edited four books (Elsevier).

Prof Shah led vaccine (COVID-19) phase-1 clinical trial of Sinopharm.

Advertisement

KARACHI: The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (the college) has elected Prof Dr Raza Shah, the senior Professor at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, as an honorary fellow of the Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh.

Prof. Shah received the FRCP diploma from the President of the Royal College of Physicians in recognition of his contribution to medical science, especially in the clinical trials he conducted in a short time.

It is worth mentioning that the Royal College of Physicians was established through the Royal Charter in 1681. It is one of three organizations that sets the specialty training standards for physicians in the United Kingdom.

According to the ICCBS Spokesman, Prof. Shah, working in the area of Nanomedicine and Supramolecular Chemistry, has authored six books (Elsevier) and also edited four books (Elsevier), along with 12 chapters in books and more than 460 research articles in international journals with impact factor more than 1700. He has three US patents to his credit. He has supervised and co-supervised 34 Ph.Ds. and 44 M.S/M.Phil scholars. He was declared the top scientist for the year 2019 by the government of KPK.

He received the Civil Award of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in 2015. He received the Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman gold medal in 2006 and the Dr. Raziuddin gold medal in 2015 from the Pakistan Academy of Sciences. He received the Dr. Abdus Salam (Nobel Laureate) award in chemistry and was selected as a TWAS Young Affiliate in 2010 by The World Academy of Sciences.

One of his authored books was declared the best book of the year 2017 by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. He is a fellow of various national and international academies and organizations.

Advertisement

Prof. Shah remained the Mentor of the Pakistani International Chemistry Olympiad Team since 2008. He led the vaccine (COVID-19) phase-1 clinical trial of Sinopharm company in Pakistan.

Also Read Punjab forms body to review case of eye infection due to Avastin injection LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday constituted a five-member committee to review...

He led the DRAP-approved clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients with traditional Chinese medicines.