ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi paid a farewell call on Preisdent Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Thursday.

The president lauded the services of the outgoing naval chief and his contribution to the country and the Pakistan Navy.

He wished Admiral Niazi the best for his future.

On the other hand, PM Kakar lauded the services of the outgoing naval chief for his leadership of the institution and playing a key role in making the country’s defence impregnable.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar held a meeting with businessman Haji Nawab Damar who called on him here at the PM House.

The meeting focused on the problems faced by the trader community in Balochistan particularly Ziarat, Harnai, and Sanjawi, the PM Office said. The prime minister also met tribal chief Sardar Farid Damar and social worker Lal Khan Kakar.