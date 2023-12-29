COAS pledges to eliminate all type of mafias with masses support  

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has pledged to eradicate all type mafias in the country with the support of the nation.

Addressing the National Farmers Convention in Islamabad, he reiterated the commitment to steer the country out of crises through agricultural reforms.

Army Chief emphasised that there have been rumours and negative things circulating about Pakistan. However, it is important to recognise that the establishment of both the Riyasat-e-Tayyaba and the State of Pakistan, both are rooted in Kalma, is not a mere coincidence.

Pakistan is abundant in resources. It boasts glaciers, rivers, mountains, and fertile land that yield high-quality rice, as well as delicious fruits such as oranges and mangoes. Additionally, Pakistan is known for its rich deposits of granite, gold, and copper, as stated by the Army Chief.

Pakistan experienced rapid growth in the sixties, but unfortunately, we lost sight of the fundamental principles of Quaid-i-Azam – faith, unity, and organisation. As a result, the country faced a decline, according to the Army Chief.

The focus of the Green Pakistan Initiative is to prioritise agriculture as our main area of work. The income of Green Pakistan Initiative will primarily be allocated to the provinces, with a portion dedicated to supporting farmers and agricultural research. The army’s involvement in this initiative is solely focused on serving the people and farmers, said Army Chief.

He further added, Agriculture Malls will be set up in every district, providing farmers with a wide range of agricultural facilities.

The Army Chief highlighted the importance of providing easy agricultural credit, establishing a cold storage chain, and promoting climate change resistant seeds and genetically engineered livestock.

Through the dissemination of false news on social media, an atmosphere of excitement, despair, and chaos is being created, leading to the perception that the state is on the verge of collapse, says Army Chief.