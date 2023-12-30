Nomination paper of Nawaz Sharif approved from NA-130 Lahore

Nawaz Sharif nomination papers approved from NA-130.

Yasmin Rashid nomination papers from NA-130 rejected.

Nomination papers of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz accepted.

Advertisement

LAHORE: Nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were approved from NA-130 constituency of Lahore.

On the other hand, the nomination of Dr. Yasmin Rashid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from NA-130 was rejected.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers have also been approved from NA-15 Mansehra.

On the other hand, the nomination papers of PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz were accepted from all constituencies of Lahore and Sargodha.

Maryam Nawaz submitted papers for Punjab Assembly from three constituencies PP 159, PP 160 and PP 165 from Lahore while Maryam Nawaz also submitted papers from one constituency PP 80 from Sargodha.

Spokesperson Maryam Nawaz said that Maryam Nawaz will contest the election from the constituencies decided by the party.

Advertisement

Also Read PTI founder nomination papers from Lahore , Mianwali rejected PML-N leader objected nomination papers from NA-122 constituency. Khurram Rokhri raised objections...

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s nomination papers from Lahore and Mianwali were rejected.

PML-N leader Mian Naseer had objected to the nomination of Imran Khan from NA-122 constituency in Lahore.