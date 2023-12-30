Punjab Govt extends winter vacations till Jan 9

The Punjab government has issued notification.

Winter vacation in schools will be continued till Jan 9.

The schools across Punjab will now open on January 10.

LAHORE: The School Education Department has extended the winter holidays due to the severity of the weather in Punjab province.

The Punjab government has issued a notification to increase holidays in schools. The notification states that winter vacation in schools will be held till January 9. The notification states that public and private schools across Punjab will now open on January 10.

It is pertinent to mention that the winter vacation commenced in Punjab’s schools on Dec 18 and would continue till the start of next year.

Earlier, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) governments have announced the schedule for the winter vacation for all public and private educational institutions colleges and universities.