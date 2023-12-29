SBP launches customer complaint service portal ‘Sunwai’

‘Sunwai’ serves as one-window operation for customers.

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched a customer complaint service portal and app ’Sunwai’.

‘Sunwai’ serves as a one-window operation for banking customers to register their complaints against Banks, Microfinance Banks (MFBs), and Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) operating in Pakistan.

Now, customers can lodge their complaints related to any banking product or service, including Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) through Sunwai for their timely resolution.

Sunwai’ is accessible through web browser as well as through mobile application, both at Android and iOS. Registered users can lodge complaints at their convenience in either English or Urdu languages.

Each complaint is assigned a unique tracking number which is communicated to users via SMS and email.

Banks have been advised to ensure prompt and fair resolution of complaints well within turnaround times (TATs) as prescribed by SBP.

This customer complaint service portal and app are expected to contribute significantly towards strengthening consumer trust in the banking industry.