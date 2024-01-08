ANF seizes 75 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 75 kg of drugs and arrested four accused in six operations.

ANF spokesman informed that 700 grams of Ice drug was recovered from a passenger’s trolley bag at Bacha Khan International Airport.

The accused was leaving for Doha by flight number QR-601. 60 kg hashish and 2.5 kg Ice were recovered from the Shahdara Lahore area and an accused was arrested during the operation.

A total of 10 kg of hashish was recovered in two separate operations near the Khar border in the Bajaur area. 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a motorcycle rider in Peshawar and an accused was arrested. 500 ecstasy tablets were recovered from an accused in Peshawar Mor Rawalpindi.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Earlier, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered over 209 kg drugs from their possession in seven operations.