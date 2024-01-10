Apple’s VR headset Vision Pro price, launch date released

Apple has officially declared that the Vision Pro headset, eagerly anticipated, is set to launch in the United States on February 2, priced at $3,499.

Pre-orders for this mixed-reality device will kick off in mid-January in the US, while the UK release date is yet to be revealed.

Despite creating a buzz since its introduction in June 2023, Apple has encountered production challenges, leading to a significant cut in its 2024 production forecast from one million units to 400,000.

The Vision Pro, featuring 256GB of storage, is priced at around ₨983,490 in Pakistani Rupees.

Apple is instructing developers to label apps as “spatial computing” to distinguish this device from others in the market.

The promotional trailer and features like gesture control and immersion adjustments signal a new era for Apple products.

 

 

