Edition: English
Edition: English

Former PTI’s MNA Najeeb Haroon joins MQM

KARACHI: Former Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Najeeb Haroon has joined Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan.

Najeeb Haroon met Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Anees Qaim Khani and joined the party. MQM leaders congratulated the former member of the National Assembly for joining MQM

Najeeb Haroon was elected Member of the National Assembly of PTI in 2018. He is the Chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council.

He resigned from the National Assembly seat in April 2020 due to a lack of development funds in the constituency.

Earlier,  Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan is ready to contest elections in Sindh and other provinces, including Karachi.

The news sources have obtained the list of candidates from all the provinces of MQM Pakistan.

MQM has fielded candidates from other provinces. MQM Pakistan has announced to field candidates from Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Chitral, besides Sindh province.

