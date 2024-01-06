Advertisement
Heavy fog disrupts flight operations in Punjab, KP

  • Several incoming flights diverted to other airports.
  • At least 28 domestic and foreign flights canceled.
  • 211 flights canceled in first week of new year 2024.
KARACHI: The heavy fog badly affected flight operations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as several incoming flights were diverted to other airports.

At least 28 domestic and foreign flights were canceled due to continuous foggy weather in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to civil aviation sources, 211 flights have been canceled in the first week of the new year due to bad weather.

According to the flight schedule, the Dubai Islamabad flight landed in Lahore the Sharjah Islamabad flight landed in Karachi, while the private airline’s Muscat to Sialkot flight landed in Lahore.

More than 25 flights from different airports in the country have been rescheduled.

