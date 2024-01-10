Pkr 100 Million boost for Pakistan sports: Hockey, Davis Cup, mind games

The ECC has approved Rs. 100 million fundings.

PSB had requested the funding.

This funding will support the Pakistani teams.

Advertisement

For Pakistan’s participation in upcoming international sporting events, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved a special supplemental funding of Rs. 100 million.

The hockey team will play in the Olympic Qualifying Round, and the Sports Complex will host India for the Davis Cup Group I match.

The funding was given out in response to a plea from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), emphasizing how urgent the situation was.

In less than a week, the Pakistani hockey team will travel to Muscat, Oman, to take part in the Olympic Qualification Round, which is set to begin on January 15. Later this month, there will also be a five-a-side hockey world cup, and India will visit Pakistan to play the crucial Davis Cup Group I match at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Government funds are the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) primary source of funding, and the government has long supplied both financial and technical assistance.

The following events are scheduled for this month, and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has announced in a letter dated January 2, 2024 that they want funding of Rs 37.50 million in order to participate in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier, which will take place in Oman from January 15 to January 21, 2024. Extra Rs. 25 million will go towards the Men’s FIH Hockey 5S World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Oman from January 28 to 31, 2024.

Advertisement

The Pakistani team’s upcoming Davis Cup match against India has also been granted a substantial award. A few other federations also submitted funding requests, which were approved with certain modifications, for their impending overseas tours.

Additionally, mind games for students in public schools have been scheduled as part of the Prime Minister’s initiative.

“In order to ensure participation of Pakistan hockey team and to sponsor other events for the promotion of sports besides conducting mind games under Prime Minister’s initiative, the concerned recommended to the prime minister vide Note for the Secretary to the Prime Minister dated January 4, 2024 for provision of additional funds amounting to Rs100 million through supplementary grant in favor of Ministry for IPC,” the summary approved by the ECC said.

“Accordingly, the Prime Minister’s office has conveyed that the prime minister is pleased to desire that the matter shall be placed before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Federal Cabinet.

“Since, the matter is of extreme emergency, it is requested that the requirement of prior consultation with the Finance Division may be allowed to be done during the ECC, keeping in view the approval/orders of the prime minister to place the matter before ECC.”

Also Read