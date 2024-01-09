Suzuki, Toyota, KIA and Changan announce exclusive deals

Similar to various other fields, Pakistan’s struggling economy has significantly impacted the automotive industry.

The sector faced numerous challenges, including production halts, inconsistent price hikes, reduced sales, and limited stock.

Although car manufacturers initially hoped for a brighter 2024, the current economic and political uncertainties cast a pessimistic shadow on the industry’s future.

In an effort to draw in customers, carmakers are now rolling out new promotions.

Toyota IMC, Pak Suzuki, Master Changan, and Kia Lucky Motors have recently shared appealing deals in their social media posts.

Toyota Pakistan

The company has declared that when you book the recently launched Corolla Cross Hybrid through specific banks, you’ll get “competitive markup/profit rates, lowest insurance rates, and priority delivery.” This offer is valid until stocks last.

KIA Motors Pakistan

The Korean car manufacturer has announced “exciting cash-backs and installment offers” till January 31, 2024.

According to the announcement, KIA is offering its new customers Rs. 50,000 cash back on the Picanto AT and Rs. 150,000 cash back on the entire line-up of KIA Sportage.

Additionally, all the variants of the Sorento are available in interest-free installments, starting from Rs. 8,999,000.

Suzuki Pakistan

Suzuki has announced a purchase bonus offer of Rs. 100,000 on the Swift GL CVT model. The company added that the offer is valid only for January.

Suzuki said that “Embark on the journey of discovery and go places with the all-new Swift.”

Changan Pakistan

Booking the Oshan X7 at the price of Rs. 7,999,000 allows you to enjoy a saving of Rs. 300,000. This special offer is available until January 31, 2024.