WATCH: Dance video of Aryna Sabalenka goes viral

Aryna Sabalenka, a tennis player from Belarus, went viral on Wednesday in advance of the Australian Open with her dancing video.

The official X, formerly Twitter, account of the Australia Open released a video featuring the former world number one player showcasing her dance skills.

Before Sabalenka’s Australian Open title defence on Sunday, Elena Rybakina gave her a harsh reality check by winning the Brisbane International final 6-0, 6-3.

Entering the match on a 15-match winning streak in Australia, world number two and top seed Sabalenka was rendered absolutely powerless in front of the former Wimbledon winner at Pat Rafter Arena.

In just twenty-four minutes, Rybakina won the first set by taking advantage of three serve breaks as Sabalenka, clearly upset, made twelve unintentional mistakes all around the Queensland Tennis Centre display court.

Rybakina maintained her command of the match by breaking early in the second set. Sabalenka gave it her all, but the Kazakh won her sixth career title when the Belarusian misplayed a forehand once more.

Even with the huge deficit, Rybakina appreciated Sabalenka’s fierce rivalry and emphasized how they encourage one another to get better.

“I want to congratulate Aryna on a great week and a great season last year and hopefully we will meet again in Melbourne,” the Moscow-born world number four said in the on-court presentation ceremony. “Despite the score, it’s always tough to play you. We push each other, which is great, and we improve in this way so I hope that continues.”

While Sabalenka won the match that mattered most to earn her first Grand Slam championship at Melbourne Park, the two split their four matches last year with two victories apiece.

“I don’t know where to start … that was an interesting match, great job, thank you for those three games to at least make it look like a fight,” Sabalenka laughed post-match. “Couple of words to my team: you did a bad job today – 6-0, 6-3, that’s all your fault guys.

“It is how it is. We showed some great tennis and hopefully, we’ll do better at the Australian Open. I just wanted you (the crowd) to save your energy for the men’s final.”

