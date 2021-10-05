Minal & Ahsan shares their honeymoon moments from Dubai

Love birds Minal Khan and Ahsan Moshin Khan are enjoying their romantic honeymoon in Dubai and treated their fans with their loved-up moments.

Minal took to Instagram and posted a series of PDA-filled scenic snaps from the beautiful location on her Instagram stories.

Have a look:

Ahsan Ikram also updated his fans from their honeymoon journey on his Instagram.

Earlier, the newlywed couple was in the Maldives as they started their romantic honeymoon tour from the Maldives.

On the other hand, their honeymoon pictures and videos are highly criticized by netizens on social media. Instagram users are commenting about their choice of clothing.

One wrote in the comment section, “They need more clothes.”