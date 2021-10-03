Sonya Hussyn flaunts her beauty in all-black attire, watch video

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn surely knows how to treat fans with her beautiful looks as she looks like a vision in the teaser of her upcoming photo shoot for the well-known clothing brand of Pakistan.

Sonya Hussyn was recently featured in Asim Jofa’s latest upcoming collection. Sonya radiates ethereal charm and elegance while wearing a stunning black lehenga from Asim Jofa’s upcoming collection. Let’s have a look at some of Sonya’s beautiful shot fashion films for Asim Jofa’s new chiffon collection featuring Sonya Hussyn and Sachal Afzal.

In the video, the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida actress can be seen donning a stunning all-black lehenga with a short shirt with white embroidery on it, pairing with a peach dupatta. She tie her hair in a high ponytail and complimented her look with matching ear studs.