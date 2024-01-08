Who is Haider Mustehsan’s Mystery Girl? Find here!

Haider Mustehsan, the brother of renowned singer Momina Mustehsan, has set social media abuzz with his latest Instagram posts featuring popular actress Hania Aamir.

On the other hand, the actress, known for her cheerful personality, also shared heartwarming photos with Haider, in which she is sharing cute hug with him.

The pictures show the duo enjoying quality time in a hilly area, with Haider holding Hania in his arms. Despite not revealing Haider’s face, the snapshots have sparked speculation and curiosity among fans, labeling him as a mysterious man.

The captions on the posts add to the intrigue, with one quoting lyrics like “Jaise koi falak tu khili jae Har saans kyun yeh tarsaye…Phool sawan tujhse sharmaen.”

As social media users engage in speculation, the two celebrities seem to be keeping their relationship under wraps, leaving fans in suspense about any potential romantic connection between them.

