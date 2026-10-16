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Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged Say goodbye to overdone cheeks as anti-blush becomes the new beauty obsession PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026 White House launches ‘Golden Age’ lo-fi music stream Eagles sign Joe Milton from Cowboys practice squad Princess Anne marks 100th anniversary of Guards Memorial in London Sindh government allocates $156 million in grants to public universities Ukraine unveils StarGate drone to evacuate wounded soldiers CTD kills suspected Kohat suicide attack mastermind in Lakki Marwat Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster with claimed flying capability ‘Mango Jutt’ hits cinemas as Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi set the screen ablaze Flour prices climb in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chhalre Chhalre Waal’ goes viral in India Mohsin Naqvi says political leader upset over being sidelined in KP governor’s rule Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3.93 per litre, diesel unchanged Say goodbye to overdone cheeks as anti-blush becomes the new beauty obsession PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026 White House launches ‘Golden Age’ lo-fi music stream Eagles sign Joe Milton from Cowboys practice squad Princess Anne marks 100th anniversary of Guards Memorial in London Sindh government allocates $156 million in grants to public universities Ukraine unveils StarGate drone to evacuate wounded soldiers CTD kills suspected Kohat suicide attack mastermind in Lakki Marwat Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster with claimed flying capability ‘Mango Jutt’ hits cinemas as Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi set the screen ablaze Flour prices climb in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chhalre Chhalre Waal’ goes viral in India Mohsin Naqvi says political leader upset over being sidelined in KP governor’s rule

White House launches ‘Golden Age’ lo-fi music stream

The initiative features relaxing lo-fi beats, a style of music often associated with studying and unwinding.

Web Desk October 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
White House turns to lo-fi beats to promote Trump’s ‘Golden Age’

WASHINGTON: The White House has launched a lo-fi music initiative promoting President Donald Trump’s vision of “America’s Golden Age,” using a live music stream and posts on social media platform X, to promote its theme through digital music and online content.


The initiative features relaxing lo-fi beats, a style of music often associated with studying and unwinding.


The White House has used the stream to promote its message while highlighting billions of dollars in investments and trillions of dollars in major commitments to highlight major investment in energy and technology across key industries.

The campaign has drawn mixed reactions online, with supporters expressing enthusiasm and critics questioning whether the administration’s message reflects the economic realities facing ordinary Americans.


Some users responded with jokes about the cost of gasoline, while others questioned whether the promised economic benefits were reaching most Americans.

One user criticized the initiative, saying the benefits appeared to favor the wealthy rather than the broader public.


Another questioned the “Golden Age” message, arguing that many Americans did not feel the economy was working in their favor.


A third commenter expressed frustration over hunger, suffering and corruption, challenging the administration’s optimistic portrayal of the country.


The divided response highlights the contrast between the White House’s upbeat digital campaign and the concerns raised by some social media users about economic conditions and the distribution of the promised benefits.

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