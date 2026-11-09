Trump questions poll accuracy after Democrats secure Congress

Trump cast doubt on the integrity of the vote, asking, “Does anybody really believe these ‘Elections’ were not rigged? How could the polls be so wrong?”

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has questioned the fairness of the midterm election results after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress to Democrats.





In a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday, Trump cast doubt on the integrity of the vote, asking, “Does anybody really believe these ‘Elections’ were not rigged? How could the polls be so wrong?”





His remarks came just days after he told the US media that he was fully prepared to accept the election results.





In his latest post, Trump made vague claims about voting, sudden increases in vote counts and voting machines but provided no concrete evidence of electoral fraud or irregularities.





Democrats regained control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in last week's elections, although results in some key races, including Senate contests in Alaska and Mississippi, were still pending.





According to the figures cited in the report, Democrats had secured 54 seats in the Senate and 254 seats in the House, giving them majorities in both chambers.





Earlier, President Donald Trump said Saturday he offered UFC President and CEO Dana White the job of White House press secretary, but CNN reported White declined the offer, citing a source.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States."





"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left," Trump wrote. "Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!"