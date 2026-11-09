Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
09-NOV-2026
PETROL
-6.59 PKR
Rs. 346.00/ltr
DIESEL
-4.25 PKR
Rs. 378.00/ltr
Headlines
Trump questions poll accuracy after Democrats secure Congress LED face masks bring light therapy into everyday beauty routines Study finds AI-designed bird flu vaccine beats stockpiled shots Pakistan condemns attempted Houthi attack on Aramco facility in Riyadh Healthy winter drinks to keep you warm and healthy Naik Bostan Khan soldier succumbs to injuries days after Rawalakot police post attack Water drained from Tarbela powerhouse after rock collapse disrupts construction Alaska faces major winter storm as NWS issues four watches Egyptian singer Muslim and Yara Tamer divorce again after family tensions Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss silence feud rumors with reunion Gene therapy cuts epileptic seizures by more than 90% Pakistan score 281-5 on against Sri Lanka on opening day at Pindi Test Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Allama Iqbal's mausoleum Netflix's 'The Diplomat' sets new streaming record Elon Musk shifts gears as Tesla's 'Cybercab' plans spark Cybertruck shutdown Deadly blaze engulfs residential building in China, killing 14 and injuring dozens in Taiyuan Pakistan to host third Makkah Defense Alliance committee meeting Pakistan security forces uncover two militant hideouts using mosques to store explosives US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Trump questions poll accuracy after Democrats secure Congress LED face masks bring light therapy into everyday beauty routines Study finds AI-designed bird flu vaccine beats stockpiled shots Pakistan condemns attempted Houthi attack on Aramco facility in Riyadh Healthy winter drinks to keep you warm and healthy Naik Bostan Khan soldier succumbs to injuries days after Rawalakot police post attack Water drained from Tarbela powerhouse after rock collapse disrupts construction Alaska faces major winter storm as NWS issues four watches Egyptian singer Muslim and Yara Tamer divorce again after family tensions Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss silence feud rumors with reunion Gene therapy cuts epileptic seizures by more than 90% Pakistan score 281-5 on against Sri Lanka on opening day at Pindi Test Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Allama Iqbal's mausoleum Netflix's 'The Diplomat' sets new streaming record Elon Musk shifts gears as Tesla's 'Cybercab' plans spark Cybertruck shutdown Deadly blaze engulfs residential building in China, killing 14 and injuring dozens in Taiyuan Pakistan to host third Makkah Defense Alliance committee meeting Pakistan security forces uncover two militant hideouts using mosques to store explosives US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Trump questions poll accuracy after Democrats secure Congress

Trump cast doubt on the integrity of the vote, asking, “Does anybody really believe these ‘Elections’ were not rigged? How could the polls be so wrong?”

Web Desk November 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has questioned the fairness of the midterm election results after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress to Democrats.


In a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday, Trump cast doubt on the integrity of the vote, asking, “Does anybody really believe these ‘Elections’ were not rigged? How could the polls be so wrong?”


His remarks came just days after he told the US media that he was fully prepared to accept the election results.


In his latest post, Trump made vague claims about voting, sudden increases in vote counts and voting machines but provided no concrete evidence of electoral fraud or irregularities.


Democrats regained control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in last week's elections, although results in some key races, including Senate contests in Alaska and Mississippi, were still pending.


According to the figures cited in the report, Democrats had secured 54 seats in the Senate and 254 seats in the House, giving them majorities in both chambers.


Earlier, President Donald Trump said Saturday he offered UFC President and CEO Dana White the job of White House press secretary, but CNN reported White declined the offer, citing a source.


In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States."


"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left," Trump wrote. "Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!"

Recommended

Trump considers formal announcement to end Iran war, US media

Trump considers formal announcement to end Iran war, US media
Trump says only ‘meaningful points’ matter in Iran negotiations

Trump says only ‘meaningful points’ matter in Iran negotiations
Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says

Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says
Trump declares Iran ‘dead’ and a ‘Failed Nation’, claims inflation has hit 300%

Trump declares Iran ‘dead’ and a ‘Failed Nation’, claims inflation has hit 300%
President Trump says mass immigration behind unrest in France

President Trump says mass immigration behind unrest in France
Trump signs law opening door to 100% tariffs on China, India

Trump signs law opening door to 100% tariffs on China, India
Trump signals possible fresh US strikes against Iran

Trump signals possible fresh US strikes against Iran
President Trump claims progress on Russia-Ukraine talks

President Trump claims progress on Russia-Ukraine talks
We are very close to deal that will bring peace to region, says Trump

We are very close to deal that will bring peace to region, says Trump
Trump claims US could carry out heavy strike against Iran

Trump claims US could carry out heavy strike against Iran
President Trump announces end to US blockade of Strait of Hormuz

President Trump announces end to US blockade of Strait of Hormuz
Trump calls high-level meeting amid rising US-Iran tensions

Trump calls high-level meeting amid rising US-Iran tensions