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Trump, Xi discuss trade, security and AI at White House meeting

Trump said the US and China had made significant progress in their relationship and were working toward a more balanced trading relationship.

Web Desk September 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

WASHINGTON: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at the White House on Thursday, where US President Donald Trump welcomed him for talks focused on bilateral relations, trade, security and artificial intelligence.

Trump said the United States and China had made significant progress in their relationship and were working toward a more balanced trading relationship.

Trump also highlighted his friendship with Xi, saying the relationship between the two countries was based on mutual respect and the interests of their people.

The US president said the two leaders would also discuss security, technology and artificial intelligence, adding that decisions made during the meeting could have implications for peace and prosperity in the coming decades.

Trump said it was an honor for the United States to host Xi and his delegation and that Washington would continue working with Beijing toward a better future.

Xi said China was willing to work with the United States and expressed his desire to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation.

The Chinese president said the interests of the world's two largest economies were closely intertwined and called for greater cooperation and communication between Washington and Beijing. Recent reporting also identified trade, AI safeguards and broader geopolitical issues as key subjects of the summit.

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