Double Click 970×250

Shehroz Kashif Becomes Youngest Pakistani To Conquer Mt. Everest

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 09:55 am
Adsense 300×600
Shehroz Kashif

Pakistan’s Shehroz Kashif has become the first young mountaineer to conquer the world’s highest Mount Everest.

At the age of just 19 years, Shehroz Kashif becomes the youngest Pakistani to summit Mt. Everest.

He reached the height of 8,848 meters to achieve the summit and set a world record of the youngest Pakistani to do so.

Note that the world’s highest mountain range, Mount Everest is 0.86m higher than had been previously officially calculated, Nepal and China had jointly announced.

Until then the countries had differed over whether to add the snow cap on top. The new height of Mount Everest is 8,848.86m.

China’s previous official measurement of 8,844.43m had put the mountain nearly four metres lower than Nepal’s. Everest stands on the border between China and Nepal and mountaineers climb it from both sides.

According to the officials at Nepal’s department of the survey, surveyors from both countries had coordinated to agree on the new height.

The debate over the actual height of the peak has intensified in recent years over concerns that it might have shrunk after a major earthquake in 2015.

However, disagreements have also focused on whether snow covering the summit should be included.

Earlier in 1990, an American survey used GPS technology to settle on 8,850 metres, with a two-metre margin of error, a height that became widely recognized.

Back in February 2021, Pakistan’s climbing hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara went missing with two other mountaineers, John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile during their expedition towards the K2 summit on February 05.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Mastung: 2 police personnel martyred in an ambush on patrolling mobile
5 mins ago
Mastung: 2 police personnel martyred in an ambush on patrolling mobile

At least two policemen were martyred on Tuesday after unidentified persons opened...
Bilawal Bhutto PTI Government
43 mins ago
Bilawal Bhutto Lambastes At Incumbent Government For Pushing Pakistan Into Debt

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that questioned Prime Minister...
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Death toll crosses 19,000 mark
50 mins ago
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Total Death toll crosses 19,000 mark

The national death tally due to the novel coronavirus has jumped to...
Gaza Airstrikes: Israel kills 9 children, 11 other civilians
1 hour ago
Gaza Airstrikes: Israel kills 9 children, 11 other civilians

The death toll has risen to 20 in recent Gaza airstrikes with...
Israeli airstrike
10 hours ago
Nine Palestinians martyred In Israeli airstrike on Gaza

Nine Palestinians, including a Hamas commander and three children, were martyred in...
Iran Saudi
10 hours ago
Iran Confirms Talks With Saudi Arabia

Iran confirmed for the first time that talks with Saudi Arabia had...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mastung: 2 police personnel martyred in an ambush on patrolling mobile
5 mins ago
Mastung: 2 police personnel martyred in an ambush on patrolling mobile

At least two policemen were martyred on Tuesday after unidentified persons opened...
Angelina Jolie
18 mins ago
What trait did Angelina Jolie inherit from her mother?

Famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, in a recent interview, spoke about how...
Bilawal Bhutto PTI Government
43 mins ago
Bilawal Bhutto Lambastes At Incumbent Government For Pushing Pakistan Into Debt

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that questioned Prime Minister...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
48 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR on, 11th May 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...