Shehroz Kashif Becomes Youngest Pakistani To Conquer Mt. Everest

Pakistan’s Shehroz Kashif has become the first young mountaineer to conquer the world’s highest Mount Everest.

Congratulations !!! Shehroz Kashif becomes the youngest Pakistani to summit Mount Everest at 19 years. pic.twitter.com/rWVwoo2fG6 — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) May 11, 2021

He reached the height of 8,848 meters to achieve the summit and set a world record of the youngest Pakistani to do so.

Note that the world’s highest mountain range, Mount Everest is 0.86m higher than had been previously officially calculated, Nepal and China had jointly announced.

Until then the countries had differed over whether to add the snow cap on top. The new height of Mount Everest is 8,848.86m.

China’s previous official measurement of 8,844.43m had put the mountain nearly four metres lower than Nepal’s. Everest stands on the border between China and Nepal and mountaineers climb it from both sides.

According to the officials at Nepal’s department of the survey, surveyors from both countries had coordinated to agree on the new height.

The debate over the actual height of the peak has intensified in recent years over concerns that it might have shrunk after a major earthquake in 2015.

However, disagreements have also focused on whether snow covering the summit should be included.

Earlier in 1990, an American survey used GPS technology to settle on 8,850 metres, with a two-metre margin of error, a height that became widely recognized.

Back in February 2021, Pakistan’s climbing hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara went missing with two other mountaineers, John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile during their expedition towards the K2 summit on February 05.