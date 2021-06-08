Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Ghotki Train Accident: Death Toll Soars To 62, Track restored

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

08th Jun, 2021. 10:27 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Ghotki Train Accident Deaths Mount

The death toll from the Ghokti train accident soared to 62 on Tuesday (today), which occurred on Monday due to a collision between Millat Express and Sir Syed Express.

According to commissioner Sukkur, the death toll in the Ghotki train accident has mounted to 62 while more than 100 persons sustained severe injuries. The rescue operation is still underway at the crash site.

However, authorities finally managed to clear the track 27 hours after the deadly collision took place.

According to the railways’ officials, the accident occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment, said sources.

As many as 14 boogies of both the trains were damaged out of which four were completely destroyed.

PM Imran, President Condolence 

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has expressed deep regret and sorrow over the Ghotki train accident in which 36 people killed.

According to details, the President of Pakistan has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident.

The President also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers.

Dr Arif Alvi prayed and said that may Allah forgive the deceased and grant patience to the family.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deepest condolences over the unfortunate train accident in Ghotki district, which left 36 passengers dead and more than 60 are wounded.

In his tweet today, PM Imran wrote, “Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 36 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines.”

Army, Rangers Conduct Relief and Rescue Efforts

Relief and rescue efforts are underway at the incident site where two passenger train have collided near Daharki in Ghotki District which left 30 people injured.

According to the ISPR, army and rangers, troops reached the incident site and carrying out relief and rescue operation.

Military Doctor and paramedics along with ambulances moved from Pannu Aqil has also reached incident site.

Engineer resources moved to carry out necessary relief & rescue work. Army special Engineer Team Urban Search and Rescue ( USAR) being Heli lifted from Rawalpindi to the incident site to speed up relief and rescue efforts.

2 helicopters are being flown from Multan for casualties evacuation and speedy relief measures. Relief goods being prepared and will be despatched shortly.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Jennifer Lopez
43 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez always wanted her relationship with Ben to ‘work out’

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez and her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck have been appearing...
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde
46 mins ago
Jason Sudeikis is massively upset over Olivia’s relationship

American actor, comedian, and writer Jason Sudeikis is still pretty much upset...
Jessica Alba
51 mins ago
Jessica Alba shares adorable snaps of her daughter

American actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba shared some cute and adorable pictures...
Gigi Hadid runway
56 mins ago
Photos: Gigi Hadid’s Most Adventurous Looks On and Off the Runway

Gigi Hadid has been a style icon for years. She is a...
Ahmad Ali Butt
59 mins ago
Ahmad Ali Butt shares a heartfelt note on Farhad Humayun’s demise

Ahmad Ali Butt shared a heartfelt and overwhelming note for his late...
Hasan ALi player of the month
1 hour ago
ICC Chooses Hasan Ali for its May edition of ‘Player of the Month’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has chosen Pakistani right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Jennifer Lopez
43 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez always wanted her relationship with Ben to ‘work out’

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez and her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck have been appearing...
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde
46 mins ago
Jason Sudeikis is massively upset over Olivia’s relationship

American actor, comedian, and writer Jason Sudeikis is still pretty much upset...
Jessica Alba
51 mins ago
Jessica Alba shares adorable snaps of her daughter

American actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba shared some cute and adorable pictures...
Gigi Hadid runway
56 mins ago
Photos: Gigi Hadid’s Most Adventurous Looks On and Off the Runway

Gigi Hadid has been a style icon for years. She is a...