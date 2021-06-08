Ghotki Train Accident: Death Toll Soars To 62, Track restored

The death toll from the Ghokti train accident soared to 62 on Tuesday (today), which occurred on Monday due to a collision between Millat Express and Sir Syed Express.

According to commissioner Sukkur, the death toll in the Ghotki train accident has mounted to 62 while more than 100 persons sustained severe injuries. The rescue operation is still underway at the crash site.

However, authorities finally managed to clear the track 27 hours after the deadly collision took place.

According to the railways’ officials, the accident occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment, said sources.

As many as 14 boogies of both the trains were damaged out of which four were completely destroyed.

PM Imran, President Condolence

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has expressed deep regret and sorrow over the Ghotki train accident in which 36 people killed.

The President also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers.

Dr Arif Alvi prayed and said that may Allah forgive the deceased and grant patience to the family.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deepest condolences over the unfortunate train accident in Ghotki district, which left 36 passengers dead and more than 60 are wounded.

In his tweet today, PM Imran wrote, “Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 36 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines.”

Army, Rangers Conduct Relief and Rescue Efforts

Relief and rescue efforts are underway at the incident site where two passenger train have collided near Daharki in Ghotki District which left 30 people injured.

According to the ISPR, army and rangers, troops reached the incident site and carrying out relief and rescue operation.

Military Doctor and paramedics along with ambulances moved from Pannu Aqil has also reached incident site.

Engineer resources moved to carry out necessary relief & rescue work. Army special Engineer Team Urban Search and Rescue ( USAR) being Heli lifted from Rawalpindi to the incident site to speed up relief and rescue efforts.

2 helicopters are being flown from Multan for casualties evacuation and speedy relief measures. Relief goods being prepared and will be despatched shortly.