Amazon Opens Its Facilitation Centre In Collaboration With Pakistan post

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 01:13 pm
Pakistan post Amazon

The e-commerce giant Amazon is now a part of the Pakistan post in the form of a facilitation centre, by which Pakistani sellers will have the best possible facility in terms of promoted businesses and online buyers.

Pakistan Post Postmaster General Punjab Khawaja Imran Raza, during a meeting, informed about the establishment of the Amazon Facilitation Centre by Pakistan Post to facilitate garments manufacturers and exporters on behalf of the government to sell different items/commodities like garments products.

He added that Pakistan Post is fully prepared to take advantage of the opportunity provided by Amazon and the department is all set to transport sellers’ consignments from their doorstep to different Amazon warehouses in the world.

He further added that e-commerce is the best opportunity especially after the COVID-19 pandemic as online buying and selling is increasing rapidly.

“Pakistan Post office has been formally authorised as the delivery partner of global e-commerce giant,” informed PRGMEA North Zone Chairman Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh.

“This is being seen as a massive achievement for Pakistan’s e-commerce sector as Pakistani products will now be available to millions of consumers globally,” he added.

Earlier, SAPM Shahbaz Gill had expressed satisfaction after the huge achievement gained by Pakistan.

In his tweet, Gill had said that with this development, Pakistan has joined the global market and will now create billions of investment and employment opportunities.

Note that Amazon is introduced as “one of the most influential economic and cultural forces in the world”. It was founded by Jeff Bezos on July 5, 1994.

Amazon also falls on the list of the Big Four technology companies, along with Google, Apple, and Facebook.

