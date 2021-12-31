PML-N to start decisive struggle to revive Jinnah’s Pakistan in 2022, vows Shehbaz

Staff Reporter BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 11:02 pm
Certainly truth has greater power than all lies, says Shehbaz after UK court's decision

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif wished the best for the nation in 2022 and said that the PML-N would start a decisive struggle to revive Jinnah’s Pakistan under the leadership of Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

In his message, Shehbaz wished for peace in Pakistan, in the region and the world at large. He said that he promised that by the grace of God, the nation would be rescued from the economic disasters, inflation, and unemployment created by the PTI government.

He pledged to practice and stand by the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline of the Quaid-e-Azam. He urged the youth to play their role in making Pakistan stronger and more prosperous.

He was of the view that the nation would need to choose a path of hardworking, honesty and good behavior with education, awareness and skill.

Shehbaz prayed for the liberation and freedom of occupied territories of Kashmir, Palestine and other such oppressed people.

