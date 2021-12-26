Rain, snowfall predicted in different parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Rain and snow is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Potohar region, central and south Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However fog and smog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning are as follows: Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi 19, Peshawar 10, Quetta nine, Gilgit zero, Murree one and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and light snow is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantang, Shopian and Baramula, cloudy weather with chances of rain in Jammu, while cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Leh,

Temperature recorded this morning are: Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag zero degree centigrade, Jammu nine, Leh minus nine, Shopian and Baramula one degree centigrade.

On December 23, the PMD had predicted the first rainfall of the winter season in Karachi, Quetta and many other cities of the country over the weekend.

According to a notification issued by the PMD, after a long dry period, a strong westerly weather system was likely to enter western/upper parts of the country on Saturday evening, gripping most parts of the country from Sunday till Tuesday.