NADRA working to convert national ID cards into digital wallets

ISLAMABAD: Under the government’s Digital Pakistan Vision, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is working to make computerized National Identity Cards a digital wallet and an update to an existing application is likely to be available by the end of this year. ۔

NADRA Chief Tariq Malik while talking to the private news channel said that turning this vision of the government into reality, an app dubbed ‘Pak Identity’ has been launched as the cornerstone of digital ID through an online portal to facilitate the applicants of National Identity Card.

He said that this app helps in scanning the documents required for processing a person’s identity card with the help of biometric fingerprints, facial recognition and smartphones without going to the NADRA office or embassy.

He said that in a short span of time, 75,000 Pakistanis living abroad have been able to obtain their National Identity Cards with the help of this application, which has two-factor authentication at home.

This application is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Tariq Malik said that with the launch of this application, Pakistan has become the first country to implement a contactless biometric and verification system with the help of smartphone cameras.

He said that after this successful testing with 75,000 overseas Pakistanis, NADRA will now introduce digital wallets.

Explaining the features of Digital Wallet, the Chairman of NADRA said that it would be a unique digital ID, ensuring the convenience of the people and would revolutionize the National ID ecosystem in Pakistan by eliminating the traditional physical ID.

He added that such technology offers positive results in digital contactless banking, financial inclusion, ease of doing business and e-governance initiatives with the introduction of remote identification and e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer).

NADRA has so far registered 120 million adults across the country, which is 96 per cent of the country’s population over the age of 18, with 83 per cent in Balochistan and more than 96 per cent in other provinces.

He said that NADRA is going to open centres in the remaining 20 out of 517 tehsils of the country till June.

He further said that NADRA would also launch 96 mobile vans which would bring the number across the country to 356.