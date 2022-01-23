Promising RUDA

Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project is a strategic scheme that aims to rejuvenate the river and its environs

LAHORE: Imran Amin, CEO of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), a project inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 7, 2020, is known for being a savvy operations and strategy leader.

He has a reputation for delivering innovative business strategies and has an extensive experience of building profitable start-up divisions, businesses and mobilising top-tier talent to create high-performing cultures that achieve in volatile markets.

Bol News spoke to him exclusively about his latest endeavour, the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP).

While sharing details about the project, Amin said the scheme is a strategic project that aims to rejuvenate the river and its environs. “The approximately 102,000 acres project — an adjacent urban centre to Lahore to cater to the needs of the huge urban population — is divided into three phases, Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III. The area of Phase-I is approximately 44,800 acres while Phase-II is approximately 28,000 acres. The area of Phase-III is approximately 30,000 acres”, informed Amin.

“Following the successful launch of Sapphire Bay, we are in the midst of launching many other projects as well such as the Industrial Zone, Chahar Bagh, Emerald Bay and the Agri Farms”, he informed further.

When questioned about the completion of the project, Amin replied that since the city’s development is divided into three phases, each phase is set to be developed in the stipulated time period. Phase I will start to shape up in about five to seven years’ time, while the rest of the phases will be developed simultaneously.

According to Amin, the new city aims to resolve the key issues such as overpopulation, traffic congestion, excessive pollution, water shortages and floods.

“Ravi Riverfront City will give approximately 8 -10 million potential habitants a place to live life to the fullest and embrace a wide range of opportunities all while preserving the city’s rich history and legacy” he claimed and added that alongside the project, a wide array of direct and indirect jobs and business opportunities for approximately 2m individuals and 49 dying industries will be created.

Amin also informed Bol News that the project scope and the allied potential investment ascertained by some accredited multinational consultants is believed to be around $45 to 50 billion.

He also claimed that a multifaceted range of beneficiaries of the project will include overseas Pakistani, relevant industries, the workforce and most importantly the locals of the area who will directly benefit from the scheme.

“Moreover, the economy of our country will see better years as the project aims to attract foreign investments as well,” Amin apprised.

Asked if the project would benefit the residents of Lahore, Amin said “RUDA’s core goal is to address the water shortage issues of the city while the development of a planned model city will address the problems pertaining to the unplanned mushroom growth of the metropolis. It will also create job opportunities besides treating Lahore’s waste through the waste-water treatment plants as the untreated water is affecting the city’s ecosystem.”

When asked what civic issues of Lahore will be addressed by the project, Amin replied that the city’s structure will stimulate urban renewal by providing an ecological corridor to address pollution, economic hubs to create job opportunities, a planned mix of residential and commercial avenues to address the housing supply and demand gap, law-and-order management and planned routes to reduce traffic congestion. The development of Medical City, Education City and Sports City is also among priorities, he added.

Farmers’ reservations

Commenting on the farmers’ reservations, Amin said their reservations are being addressed by RUDA. He highlighted that the farmers’ irrigation approach is unsuitable for all, and we already have an alternative mechanism in place where we distribute plots to farmers based on the land they provide us.

“In addition, we have launched the Agri Farms to assist the farmers in their operations besides protecting the ecosystem”, he informed.

Amin shared that so far, RUDA has signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) worth $1.4bn of investment at the Dubai Expo 2020. It sold the first 2,000-acre project called Sapphire Bay in Phase-I for approximately Rs200bn.

Talking about his experience representing Pakistan at the Dubai Expo 2020, Amin said that RUDA shone at the Expo as it piqued the interest of several potential investors by establishing Pakistan as one of the focus points of the Dubai Expo. RUDA has so far signed four MOUs with investors in order to encourage investment inflows, improve economic productivity, generate employment opportunities and strengthen Pakistan’s economy.