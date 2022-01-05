Rights of Balochistan fishermen being ensured, says PM Imran  

Prime Minister Imran Khan presides over a meeting to review the progress on development projects in Balochistan in Islamabad on Wednesday. Photo: APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the development of the people of Balochistan is among the top priorities of the federal government. One of the major concerns of the local fishermen is of the illegal fishing trawlers that has been addressed on a priority basis by improved patrolling by the concerned agencies.

“The protection of local fishermen by curbing illegal trawling activities is being ensured,” he added. This has also resulted in the conservation of the fishing stock.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the progress on development projects in Balochistan in Islamabad on Wednesday

In addition to that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Program was providing loans to local fishermen for improvement of techniques and their boats which included installation of vehicle monitoring system, he further said.

To efficiently manage the water resources and development of agriculture sector in the province, command area development projects are expedited.

The meeting was told that the Katchi canal project was near to its completion.

In addition to the above, a foot and mouth disease free area is being established whereby not only the cattle would be vaccinated, but also proper facilities would be established to meet the international standards for export of processed meat. This would not only generate foreign exchange by increasing exports but also would generate jobs.

The prime minister maintained that the government has prioritised the projects according to their impact on the livelihood of the people of Balochistan.

Infrastructural development, development in agriculture, fisheries, power sector and subsidy on basic amenities including Ehsaas programs were gradually gaining pace, he said, adding that industrialization and establishment of processing plants was being expedited for the economic uplift of the locals. Protection of local fishermen by curbing illegal trawling activities was being ensured.

The meeting was given a comprehensive overview regarding Improvement in governance structure, execution of government to government projects, fisheries sector, command area development, agriculture sector and establishment of nursing colleges.

The meeting was also given a detailed briefing on road networks, power sector projects, projects by Maritime Affairs IT and telecom sector, industries and production and development projects in Gwadar.

Out of the total 161 projects, a total of 59 projects will be completed in the current fiscal year. The goal is being achieved by improved monitoring and governance both at the provincial and federal level.

“Expeditious execution of the projects should be ensured along with the establishment of a robust permanent structure that will ensure the development of deprived areas of Balochistan in the long run,” said the prime minister.

The meeting was also briefed that a total of 3,788 km of road infrastructure was being developed in Balochistan to improve connectivity. The said projects were already ahead of the timelines ascertained for these projects.

Moreover, 796km Karachi-Quetta-Chaman road project is also underway and the on ground work will commence very soon.

The meeting was briefed on progress regarding ongoing power projects, including both mega projects and off-grid projects. Distribution of 3000 solar panels will commence soon.

Along with that a subsidy on LPG is proposed that will help the locals and resolve the issues pertaining to energy demands.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs informed the meeting about progress on import of virtual pipeline LNG whereby licenses were being granted that would further improve the gas situation in the province, especially Gwadar.

Moreover, a programme including 35,000 trainings is being launched that will train the youth regarding free-lancing and other market competitive tech courses.

The meeting was briefed that the project of development of Turbat Airport was on bidding stage and steps were being taken to increase flight operations between Turbat, Gwadar and Quetta.

The meeting was briefed about the progress on date processing plants in Turbat, meat processing plants, metal park, including the areas of Chaghi, Khuzdar, Lasbeela and Gwadar.

In addition the government is engaging the private sector for a cost sharing model of Olive oil extraction plants in Khuzdar and other areas of the province.

Moreover, the project of establishment of boat industry in Gwadar is underway with all stakeholders on board. The purpose of the project is to modernize the existing fleet of boat belonging to local fishermen.

The meeting was also informed about the establishment of 1.2 million gallon water plant in Gwadar which is expected to be completed before summer this year.

The prime minister directed the concerned stakeholders to speed up the projects, especially those that have high impact on the livelihoods of the locals.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Shaukat Fiaz Tarin, Fawad Chaudhary, Murad Saeed, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bazenjo, SAPM CPEC Khalid Mansoor and senior civil and military officers concerned.