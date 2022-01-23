Soup for the soul

KARACHI: Soup is an important part of meals in many countries across the world, especially during the winter season. And while Pakistan does not have an official day or month dedicated to soup, it won’t be wrong to say that the colder months are soup months. Needless to say Karachi, known for its signature tastes and dishes, has its own ‘favourite’ version of soup — mostly chicken corn soup.

The city seldom has severe winters but temperatures do dip for a few weeks, which is good enough for the food enthusiasts to celebrate soup, not that they need a reason. So from the end of November till February, Karachi has soup season.

There are many kinds of soups available across the city throughout the year and food streets like Burnes Road have different types of soup with varying flavours. Many restaurants and hotels also serve soup. However, the delicious variety comes from smaller restaurants and seasonal vendors who begin offering soup as soon as the weather gets cooler.

Interestingly enough, some of the best soups in the city are found on makeshift carts and kiosks that pop up around the city just for the winter season. The price of a bowl of soup usually begins from Rs40 and may go up to Rs100 or even more depending on how inflation has hit the soup industry.

At better restaurants, the price of soup can go to up to Rs600 depending on the locality and quantity plus the garnish which varies according to the taste. Black pepper; red chilli powder; soya sauce; vinegar; chilli sauce and chilli chips are popular garnishes. And if you really want to go fancy you can add boiled egg or shredded chicken — you can even try both.

The one thing that is common with all these is that they offer plain soup and special soup which is soup with boiled egg. The egg may be whole, cut into pieces or in small bits floating in the soup. The price of the special soup is higher than the plain one.

Popular soup spots

One of the best soups can be found in Block C, North Nazimabad located at a busy roadside corner. The soup available there is chicken corn soup with or without egg. Apart from the boiled egg offer, there are other garnishes that you can choose from. Some people even add crispy flakes and chilli chips.

There is always a large number of customers around this cart all year round, and the number increases during the colder months. You have to patiently wait for your turn and the wait is worth it. A steaming delicious soup is the best thing you can have to beat the cold.

Just close by in Block E, North Nazimabad you get Al-Hussaini Chicken Corn Soup. This soup is also quite popular in the area and you may have to wait for a bit.

Golden Fork located off I.I. Chundrigar Road is also a popular outlet which has good food at a reasonable price. It offers soup during the winter months. They have two soups to offer; chicken corn soup and sweet and sour. Both are nice options during the cold weather.

Dhoraji Soup Wallah is located in Block 3, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Uncle Gola near National Stadium. Their chicken corn soup is good. You can even order Uncle Gola by calling on a number given on social media with a minimum of five bowls. But for the best experience, you should try the soup at the venue. Having warm, steaming soup is the best way to beat the cold.

Azam Soup near Baitul Mukarram, Gulshan-e-Iqbal makes brilliant soup. Some people say it is the best soup in Karachi. The price of a bowl begins around Rs80-90, depending on you want; plain soup or with a boiled egg.

Ghousia Fast Food located in Hussainabad in Gulberg also serves good soup, but only during the winter months.

Mama Soup at Lucky Star in Saddar is also very popular, and people stop to consume this warm delicious soup while passing this busy intersection of the older part of Karachi.

Other good chicken corn soup is from a mobile soup maker who roams around Soldier Bazaar area. The only problem is that it is very hard to track this soup as the soup cart keeps moving around the area. You really have to keep an eye out for the cart because the soup maker is a man with an attitude and a man of few words, and has the spirit of a traveller. You have no idea where he will pitch his cart.

As his social skills are very low getting a straight answer from him is a bit difficult. But his soup is so delicious that you can’t help but look out for him. The price for a bowl of soup varies between Rs80 and Rs180.

There are many other unsung soup heroes in the city who are still out there in the soup universe. So happy soup eating!

The writer is a freelance contributor.