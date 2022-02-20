Lahore to get its tallest building, Mou signed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar calls on UAE Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan in Dubai—Image Courtesy: @UsmanAKBuzdar

DUBAI: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday thanked United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan to bring in Rs 60 Billion investment in Lahore.

In a meeting with the UAE Minister in Dubai, CM Buzdar said that Punjab Government is providing a conducive atmosphere to foreign investors as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read more: UAE ambassador thanks Pakistani leadership for expressing solidarity against Houthi attack

The Punjab Chief Minister also informed that the MoU was also signed with “Dhabi Group” for the construction of “Mabarak Centre” which will be an iconic project with commercial, residential and entertainment facilities.

According to the agreement, the Dhabi Group and the Punjab government will collaborate to build the tallest building in Lahore, the Mubarak Center, at a cost of 60 billion rupees.

Buzdar said completion of the project will provide accommodation for international cricket teams.

Read more: Buzdar lays foundation stone of nine projects worth Rs5.78 billion in Dera Ghazi Khan

Usman Buzdar said that a new project on the bank of Ravi will usher in a new era of progress in Lahore.

He said that Central Business District Project has also been launched successfully.