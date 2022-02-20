Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 01:52 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Lahore to get its tallest building, Mou signed

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 01:52 pm
Lahore to get its tallest building, Mou signed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar calls on UAE Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan in Dubai—Image Courtesy: @UsmanAKBuzdar

DUBAI: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday thanked United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan to bring in Rs 60 Billion investment in Lahore.

In a meeting with the UAE Minister in Dubai, CM Buzdar said that Punjab Government is providing a conducive atmosphere to foreign investors as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read more: UAE ambassador thanks Pakistani leadership for expressing solidarity against Houthi attack

The Punjab Chief Minister also informed that the MoU was also signed with “Dhabi Group” for the construction of “Mabarak Centre” which will be an iconic project with commercial, residential and entertainment facilities.

According to the agreement, the Dhabi Group and the Punjab government will collaborate to build the tallest building in Lahore, the Mubarak Center, at a cost of 60 billion rupees.

Buzdar said completion of the project will provide accommodation for international cricket teams.

Read more: Buzdar lays foundation stone of nine projects worth Rs5.78 billion in Dera Ghazi Khan

Usman Buzdar said that a new project on the bank of Ravi will usher in a new era of progress in Lahore.

He said that Central Business District Project has also been launched successfully.

Read More

4 hours ago
Minor girl sexually abused in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A six years old girl has been subjected to...
5 hours ago
Over 100 citizens mugged in Karachi’s Korangi area

KARACHI: An eight-member gang armed with modern weapons snatched valuables from more...
5 hours ago
Ex-Balochistan minister denies involvement in murder of three PTI workers

QUETTA: Former Finance minister of Balochistan Mir Mohammad Asim Kurd Gaillo has...
5 hours ago
PM Imran likely to visit MQM-P's Bahadurabad office after Russia visit

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit the provincial capital...
15 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz attends the wedding ceremony of PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq in Lahore

LAHORE: Vice-President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz attended the...
19 hours ago
Punjab police held 2700 for aerial firing, kite flying in 2022 so far

LAHORE: During the ongoing year, Punjab police have arrested 2,700 people across...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PCB bans James Faulkner from future PSL tournament
1 hour ago
PCB bans James Faulkner from future participation in any PSL tournament

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner, who has withdrawn from the ongoing 7th season...
Atif Aslam special tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
2 hours ago
Atif Aslam receives praises for his soulful tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

Renowned singer Atif Aslam never ceases to amaze fans with his soulful...
Asif Zardari, Fazlur Rehman Agree To Maintain PDM Alliance
2 hours ago
No-confidence motion against PM Imran: Zardari to meet Maulana Fazl on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman is scheduled to meet...
Sarah & Falak share insights of their happy married life
2 hours ago
Sarah Khan reveals what she did to all the flowers given by hubby Falak

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are arguably one of the most adored...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600