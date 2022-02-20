Minor girl sexually abused in Rahim Yar Khan

A six years old girl has been subjected to rape within limits of Rukanpur police station in Rahim Yar Khan. Image: File

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A six years old girl has been subjected to rape within limits of Rukanpur police station in Rahim Yar Khan, Bol news reported on Sunday.

The suspect has been identified as Karim Bukhsh, 25, who reportedly took the minor girl into a field of wheat to commit the horrible crime.

A forensic team of police has collected samples from the site of the incident, while a case has been lodged against the suspect who successfully managed to flee after the felony.

The girl has been shifted to Rural Health Centre Taranda Siwaye Khan for medical aid.

Police said a team had been formed to arrest the suspect and soon he would be arrested.

Meanwhile, a woman was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint during a robbery bid in Karachi’s Surjani Town, BOL News had reported on February 14.

The horrifying incident had taken place in Sector 7-A of Sujrani Town, where three suspected robbers had barged into the house and made the family members hostage at gunpoint.

After looting valuables, the robbers had held the girl at gunpoint and gang-raped her. The muggers had fled the crime scene safely, according to police, who had added that efforts were being made to apprehend the culprits.