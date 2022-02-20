Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 10:55 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Minor girl sexually abused in Rahim Yar Khan

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 10:55 am

A six years old girl has been subjected to rape within limits of Rukanpur police station in Rahim Yar Khan. Image: File

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A six years old girl has been subjected to rape within limits of Rukanpur police station in Rahim Yar Khan, Bol news reported on Sunday.

The suspect has been identified as Karim Bukhsh, 25, who reportedly took the minor girl into a field of wheat to commit the horrible crime.

A forensic team of police has collected samples from the site of the incident, while a case has been lodged against the suspect who successfully managed to flee after the felony.

Read more: Robbers gang-rape woman in Karachi

The girl has been shifted to Rural Health Centre Taranda Siwaye Khan for medical aid.

Police said a team had been formed to arrest the suspect and soon he would be arrested.

Meanwhile, a woman was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint during a robbery bid in Karachi’s Surjani Town, BOL News had reported on February 14.

The horrifying incident had taken place in Sector 7-A of Sujrani Town, where three suspected robbers had barged into the house and made the family members hostage at gunpoint.

After looting valuables, the robbers had held the girl at gunpoint and gang-raped her. The muggers had fled the crime scene safely, according to police, who had added that efforts were being made to apprehend the culprits.

Read More

11 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz attends the wedding ceremony of PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq in Lahore

LAHORE: Vice-President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz attended the...
15 hours ago
Punjab police held 2700 for aerial firing, kite flying in 2022 so far

LAHORE: During the ongoing year, Punjab police have arrested 2,700 people across...
16 hours ago
Rawalpindi commissioner proposes hiring of officials for Ring Road

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Commissioner Captain (Retd) Noorul Amin Mengal has proposed to hire...
17 hours ago
Tareen seeks 24 tickets' guarantee from Shehbaz for supporting no-trust motion

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has demanded 24 tickets...
18 hours ago
Police arrest owner of bike used in Athar Mateen’s murder

KARACHI: A special unit of Karachi police have arrested owner of the...
18 hours ago
Murad Shah blames economic woes as catalyst behind crimes in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that due...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Over 100 citizens mugged in Karachi’s Korangi area
41 mins ago
Over 100 citizens mugged in Karachi’s Korangi area

KARACHI: An eight-member gang armed with modern weapons snatched valuables from more...
Mouni Roy in glittering saree
41 mins ago
Mouni Roy makes her Instagram family drool in this sizzling saree look

Indian actress Mouni Roy enjoys a huge fan following on social media...
carpet
46 mins ago
Hand-made carpet industry in decline

LAHORE: The exports of hand-knotted carpets are on the decline due to...
tax
48 mins ago
Tax return a double-edged sword

KARACHI: A recent incident of an old pensioner’s maltreatment by the tax...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600