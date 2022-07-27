Imran again demands independent and fair Election Commission

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has again demanded an independent and fair Election Commission of Paksitan.

He said this while addressing the people through a televised speech on Thanksgiving Day announced by the PTI to celebrate the victory in the Punjab election case.

He also criticised the ECP as it always gave decisions against the PTI and most of these decisions were undone by the courts.

He demanded that they wanted an independent and fair ECP.

He recalled that the ECP had opposed the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) when the PTI government tried to introduce the law.

Advertisement

He also expressed his mistrust in the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), adding that the PTI is not ready to contest the elections under the current CEC.

He thanked Allah Almighty and the people of Pakistan for coming out to cast their votes and making the PTI successful in the Punjab by-elections.

Accusing the ECP of supporting Hamza, he said: “The election commission also tried to defeat us by helping PML-N during the by-polls.”

Khan congratulated the nation for supporting the PTI to challenge the corrupt rulers who had toppled the elected government of his political party three months ago.

He maintained that this is the first time, he is seeing that Pakistan is becoming a nation.

“Throughout my life, I have witnessed such enthusiasm only once before and that was during the 1965 war; at that time, everybody thought that the nation was fighting. And now, I saw the same enthusiasm among the masses during the by-polls in the 20 constituencies of Punjab,” he said.

Advertisement

He said that the government’s resources, the Election Commission of Pakistan and all state machinery were used to defeat the PTI in Punjab by-elections but the miracle happened and the PTI swept the elections despite the use of all government’s hindrances and the support of the ECP.

He recalled the violence of May 25 when the PML-N government and its interior minister had used every method to brutalize and torture PTI workers and supporters including women, children and elderly people.

The former prime minister said “They [coalition government] made all efforts to create hurdles for the families that came out to support the “Haqeeqi Azadi.”

He maintained that this was the first time in the history of Pakistan, the PTI was taking steps to make the country a welfare state.

He further said that the PTI government had introduced a number of welfare programmes including issuance of Health cards, Housing schemes, youth debt programmes and others.

Also Read PM Shehbaz says will not accept discriminatory attitude at all Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has said that he will not accept...

Advertisement

Despite the Covid-19, which had engulfed the whole world but the PTI government had not only saved the country but also rescued the economy of the country.

The PTI chairman said that all economic indicators of Pakistan showed that the economy was growing significantly during PTI’s tenure, saying that the Economic Survey 2021-22 showed that such growth was witnessed after 17 years.

But under an international conspiracy, the PTI government was toppled and the country was brought to economical destruction.

He further said that he had informed the powerful people about the forthcoming disaster if this conspiracy could be allowed to succeed.

The PTI chairman gave his future plan to steer the country out of economic crisis and said that he persuaded the Overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country and they would surely bring their hard earnings as they loved this country and trust Imran Khan and PTI.

He added that Overseas Pakistanis held protests against this imported government as they knew them very well.

Advertisement

He said that when the PTI comes into power, it will make its utmost efforts to impose an equal justice system in the country as without it Pakistan cannot make progress.

He criticised the government alliance’s insulting attitude towards the judiciary in the case the Punjab CM election.

He also announced that they would again restart all welfare programmes of the PTI government in Punjab and also issued directives in this regard.

He added that he also asked Sania Nishtar to reach Lahore and restart the Ehsaas progarmme.

He urged the people to come out of fear and smash the idols of terror, adding that we must believe and trust in Allah Almighty as all successes and failures & honour and dishonour are in hands of God.

No nation can be not honoured in the world until they respect themselves.

Advertisement

He said that he is not anti-USA as powerful Overseas Pakistani community live there and the USA is a big export market of Pakistan but he is not ready to accept the slavery of anyone and wants the relations on an equal base.

He further said that he had no enmity with anyone and any country.