ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has once again slammed the government for opposing the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the general elections.

The prime minister cited a report by civil society platform PATTAN which stated that using EVM may eliminate 130 out of 163 poll rigging means in the elections.

“This Pattan Report once again makes it obvious why these two criminal family mafias opposed the EVM machines as did the shamefully biased & controlled ECP. With EVMs 130 out of 163 ways of rigging elections in Pak would have been eliminated,” he said in a tweet.

“I am afraid neither the PDM parties, who have perfected the art of rigging over the years want free and fair elections,” he added.

The report was based on means of rigging and gerrymandering practices in the country during the elections.

It shows that out of 163 means of rigging and unethical practices as many as 73 could happen just on the polling day alone. The pre-poll period is spread over 60-90 days prior to polling.

During this phase of electionm 50 kinds of rigging means are likely to be used while 26 means of rigging that are being practiced during the inter-election period at the highest level of decision-making.

It stated that Pakistan’s electoral system at each step has been managed by humans and under the law, every election staff must be an employee of the government who can be influenced or coerced during election duties.

The report concluded that EVM is likely to be the most effective way to eliminate 130 of the 163-rigging means. It strongly recommended minimizing human involvement in elections and appealed to the political leadership to deepen internal party democracy and establish party chapters at grassroots level.

The report urged the ECP to take concrete steps to make election staff free from the influence of political parties at every step of the electoral process. It also urged the ECP to improve its voter education programme.

It also urge political parties to make sure their election/polling agents fully understand the polling processes and are aware of rigging means.

It also recommended that Pakistan could eliminate most of the rigging practices by shifting to Proportional Representation system because it will end constituency-based politics.

