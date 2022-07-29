LAHORE: Former prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday that to accord substantial relief to the people of Punjab priority will be given to the early completion of the development projects initiated during his government’s tenure.

“Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) project and Central Business District (CBD) project are a real game changer which can bring about a revolutionary change in the socio-economic condition of the province of Punjab as well as its inhabitants,” he claimed.

Imran Khan said this while addressing a high-level meeting of the CBD and RUDA through a video link. The meeting was chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and participated among others by former federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Moonis Elahi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Farrukh Habib, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Asad Umar and RUDA’s Chairman Imran Amin.

Imran Khan said, “We would leave no stone unturned to ensure timely completion of the development projects like RUDA and CBD because these projects of public interest cannot be left in the middle”. The Punjab government had been given directions by him in this regard, he maintained.

He said that there was no parallel instance available in the present history about the way the present “imported” government had played havoc with the economy of the country.

He added that the Punjab government under his direction was going to launch a number of new public welfare projects for the betterment of the people of the province.

Addressing the meeting, the Punjab chief minister said to ensure transparency in public welfare projects and schemes the Punjab government would evolve a comprehensive and foolproof monitoring system, adding that, “I would myself regularly monitor the progress on these projects.”

It is indeed in the larger interest of the people that such projects reach their completion as early as possible, he said. The chief minister said that in order to cope with the problem of unemployment and bring foreign investment to the province, it was necessary that development work on public welfare projects and schemes must be completed on time.

On the occasion, the former prime minister Imran directed the RUDA and CBD’s Chief Imran Amin to enhance the pace of work on the projects.