Chinese visa to be open Pakistani students, business card holders

Pakistani students who intend to continue their study in China for an extended period of time as foreign students and business card holders would be permitted admission

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan on Monday made public an announcement that visas will be made available to Pakistani students who intend to continue their study in China for an extended period of time as foreign students and business card holders would be permitted admission.

“From now on, long-term international students receiving academic education in China can apply for the student visa (X1visa) by submitting the form of Visa Application for Study in China (JW201 or JW202) and the school admission notice (fresh student) or no objection to returning China certificate,” the Chinese Embassy said in a notice posted on its website (continuation study).

“According to the most recent policy regarding the application for visas, beginning at 00:00 on August 24, 2022, foreign citizens carrying APEC business travel cards and foreign students with valid study residency permits will be authorized to visit China,” the policy reads.