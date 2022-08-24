PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Qatari Emir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met Emir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his visit to Doha.

Both leaders discussed bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen the cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar. During the meeting held at Diwan-e-Amiri, both the countries agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in multiple areas. The prime minister was accompanied by his delegation including the cabinet members.

The prime minister was warmly welcomed by the Emir upon arrival at the Diwan. He was presented a guard of honour before proceeding to hold the meeting and the delegation-level talks.

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived on a two-day visit to Doha on the invitation of the Emir of Qatar. This is his first visit since assuming the office in April 2021.

On Tuesday, the prime minister had a busy day when he met the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, besides addressing the Pakistan-Qatar Trade and Investment Roundtable conference.

He is also expected to meet Chairman of Qatar Businessmen Association and CEO of Qatar Airways to promote economic cooperation between the two countries.

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on the father of Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and mother Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, wherein he appreciated their role and services in elevating the bilateral relationship.

The prime minister underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its longstanding and cordial relationship with Qatar, which he said was based on firm foundations of mutual trust and abiding support.

Recalling the earlier visits of Sheikh Hamad to Pakistan in 1999 and 2017, the prime minister appreciated the role played in elevating the relationship between the two countries during his reign.

Recalling the “Education Above All (EAA)” programme under the patronage of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the prime minister lauded her humanitarian and charitable efforts and enrolment of out-of-school children around the world including Pakistan.

He thanked the Emir’s father for hosting more than 200,000 strong Pakistani diaspora in Qatar, which was contributing to the progress of the State of Qatar, as well as Pakistan.

He assured of further cooperation with Qatar in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030. He also conveyed his warmest felicitations for Qatar hosting the upcoming FIFA-2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the prime minister in a tweet aid he held a very productive meeting with the Emir of Qatar. He said that the sides decided to take their excellent bilateral relations to the next level of bilateral engagement.

The prime minister further said that he was grateful to the Emir for Qatar’s investment of $ 3 billion in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Held a very productive meeting with HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar. We have decided to take our excellent bilateral relations to the next level of strategic engagement. Grateful to HH Emir for Qatar’s investment of $3 billion in various sectors of our economy. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 24, 2022

