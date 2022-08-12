Saleem Baig reappointed PEMRA Chairman for 4 years

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Muhammad Salim Baig as Chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for a period of four years.

Salim Baig has been appointed as PEMRA Chairman till 30th September 2026 on contract basis. President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment.The Ministry of Information has issued the notification in compliance of the Supreme Court’s order.

Baig has already served as PEMRA chairman for four years and his tenure lasted till June 28 this year. Since then, the position of the head of the regulatory authority has remained vacant.

The federal government decided to re-appoint Saleem Baig to the post. The Information Ministry sent a summary for his appointment to the federal cabinet will be endorsed through circulation within this a week.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved the name of former corps commander Karachi Lt Gen (retired) Sajjad Ghani for chairman of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

As per a notification, Lt Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani has been appointed Chairman Wapda in terms of section 4(2) of Wapda Act 1958 with immediate effect and until further order.

The federal cabinet had finalized consultations over the new WAPDA chairman’s slot and had sent a summary to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The slot had remained

Former Karachi corps commander Lt-Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani was a top contender for the Wapda chairman post that was vacated following the resignation of Lt. Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain.

The slot was vacant after former WAPDA Chairman Muzammil Hussain resigned from his post May days after Shehbaz Sharif took oath as prime minister.

In June 2022, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched an inquiry against former WAPDA chairman Muzammil Hussain over alleged irregularities in Tarbela Hydropower Project IV worth staggering $753 million.

The bureau has alleged Muzammil Hussain of abuse of powers and misuse of government funds. It said in last three years the exchequer suffered billions of rupees of losses owing to corruption in WAPDA.

