US university expresses concern over Shahbaz Gill’s health

Shahbaz Gill is an assistant professor at Gies College of Business.

CHICAGO: The University of Illinois has expressed concern over the arrest and alleged torture of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

Shahbaz Gill has been working at the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign as a researcher and an assistant professor of business administration.

In the statement by Dean Jeffrey R Brown, the university said according to credible news outlets, Shahbaz Gill, Clinical Assistant Professor Business Administration in the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, was arrested earlier this month.

It said recent news reports also suggests that Gill may have been subjected to abuse while in police custody.

The statement said that Shahbaz Gill is a US permanent resident who has been a member of the university’s faculty for more than a decade.

Advertisement

“As he is our colleague, we care deeply about his health and well-being, and we abhor violence and abuse of any kind,” it added.

“We called on the government of Pakistan and the international community to ensure that Dr Gill be treated in accordance with international human rights law.”

Global human rights organization Amnesty International had also expressed concern over the alleged torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

In a tweet, Amnesty International South Asia said it is concerned about the allegations of torture being made by the lawyers of Shahbaz Gill. It called for an immediate, effective and impartial inquiry investigating these claims.

The PTI leader was arrested earlier this on charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state, days after his controversial remarks aired on a TV channel.

Advertisement

PTI chairman Imran Khan has claimed that his chief of staff was physically, mentally tortured and sexually abused. He vowed to leave no stone unturned to bring to justice torturing Gill in police custody.

Also Read Amnesty International calls for inquiry into Shahbaz Gill’s torture allegations LONDON: Global human rights organization Amnesty International has expressed concern over the...

Advertisement