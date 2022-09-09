COAS Bajwa, US Defence Secretary discuss security cooperation

COAS Gen Bajwa had a telephonic conversation with US Defence Secretary.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a telephonic conversation with United States Defence Secretary Lloyd James Austin.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation.

The Defence Secretary expressed grief over the devastation caused by the unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. He offered full support to the people of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the relief activities of the Pakistan Army in the flood-affected areas and pledged to play its role in increasing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier today, USAID Administrator Ms Samantha Power called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and collaboration as well as partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed.

The Administrator expressed grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of victims.

She offered full support to the people of Pakistan. She also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration flood-affected population in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent floods.

General Bajwa thanked for US support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in rescue and rehabilitation of the victims.

