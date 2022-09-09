Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • COAS Bajwa, US Defence Secretary discuss security cooperation
COAS Bajwa, US Defence Secretary discuss security cooperation

COAS Bajwa, US Defence Secretary discuss security cooperation

Articles
Advertisement
COAS Bajwa, US Defence Secretary discuss security cooperation

COAS Gen Bajwa had a telephonic conversation with US Defence Secretary.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a telephonic conversation with United States Defence Secretary Lloyd James Austin.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation.

The Defence Secretary expressed grief over the devastation caused by the unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.  He offered full support to the people of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the relief activities of the Pakistan Army in the flood-affected areas and pledged to play its role in increasing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier today, USAID Administrator Ms Samantha Power called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

Advertisement

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and collaboration as well as partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed.

The Administrator expressed grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of victims.

She offered full support to the people of Pakistan. She also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration flood-affected population in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent floods.

General Bajwa thanked for US support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in rescue and rehabilitation of the victims.

 

 

Advertisement

Also Read

USAID administrator calls on army chief Bajwa
USAID administrator calls on army chief Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: USAID Administrator Ms Samantha Power on Friday called on Chief of...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Defence News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
NAB says no objection if Hamza granted permanent exemption from appearance
NAB says no objection if Hamza granted permanent exemption from appearance
Arshad murder case: JIT questions PIMS postmortem team for one hour
Arshad murder case: JIT questions PIMS postmortem team for one hour
Farrukh Habib says letter written to NA speaker to accept MNAs resignations
Farrukh Habib says letter written to NA speaker to accept MNAs resignations
Shaikh Rasheed says Imran will address nation at 8pm on Dec 17
Shaikh Rasheed says Imran will address nation at 8pm on Dec 17
Punjab lawyers calls off strike after CJP’s assurance
Punjab lawyers calls off strike after CJP’s assurance
Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Imran Khan to announce to dissolve assemblies on Saturday
Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Imran Khan to announce to dissolve assemblies on Saturday
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story